Talking about market performance, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "Markets extended the negative tone for yet another session and lost nearly half a percent. Initially, the Nifty index opened a gap-up but selling pressure in index majors pared all the gains in no time and gradually pushed the index below the 17,000 mark as well. Most sectors traded in sync with the move and ended lower wherein banking, financials, and realty were among the top losers. Interestingly, the broader indices showed some resilience and ended almost unchanged."