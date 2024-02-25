Week Ahead: Auto sales, F&O expiry, Q3 GDP data, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled expiry of February month derivatives contracts, but indications are in favor of Nifty 50's steady up move toward the 22,500-22,800 zone.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the last week of the month including domestic and global macroeconomic data, auto sales figures, crude oil prices, foreign capital inflow, along with global cues.
