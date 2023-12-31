Week Ahead: Auto sales, Q3 updates, US Fed minutes among key triggers; Nifty 50 eyes record highs as markets enter 2024
Analysts expect that the euphoria in markets is expected to continue on account of strong macro factors and positive global cues. However, some consolidation can be expected in the initial sessions after Nifty 50 surged almost eight per cent in December.
Investors will eye a host of triggers as stock markets enter 2024 amid record high levels, after ranking among the top-performing stock indices globally in 2023. The bull-run in Indian financial markets is likely to continue in 2024 as foreign interest remains robust, with heavy buying expected in both equity and debt markets, said several analysts and industry watchers.
