Week Ahead: Domestic cues, F&O expiry, FII action among key market triggers in last week of 2023
Analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled expiry of December month derivatives contracts, but expect the benchmark Nifty 50 to test the 22,150-mark if it moves above 21,500 in the upcoming holiday-shortened week.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the last week of the year including the domestic cues, macroeconomic indicators, primary market action, foreign capital inflow, crude oil prices, and stock-specific action.
