Week Ahead: Exit polls, GDP data, F&O expiry, auto sales, among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled expiry of November month derivatives contracts, but expect the benchmark Nifty 50 to breakout above the 19,850-mark in the upcoming holiday-shortened week.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the last week of November including major domestic and global macroeconomic data, exit polls of state assembly elections, foreign capital inflow, and global market cues with crude oil prices.
