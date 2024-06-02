Week Ahead: Exit polls, Lok Sabha election results, RBI Policy, auto sales, among key market triggers this week
Most market experts predict bulls to dominate D-Street after the exit poll verdict but also recommend traders to keep a close watch on leveraged positions and wait for more clarity.
The D-day is almost here, and stock markets await a bullish opening this week after the exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha election results on June 4. The final counting of votes on Tuesday will establish the end result, bringing in the verdict given by billions of voters in the world's most populous country.
