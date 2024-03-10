Week Ahead: Inflation data, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 eyes 22,800 this week
Overall, analysts expect markets to sustain its trend with rotational buying but also foresee Nifty 50 to inch towards 22,750-22,800 with the ongoing rally focused towards large caps.
Market participants and investors will look out for several stock market triggers in the second week of the March, when the focus will shift to crucial economic data, electoral announcements ahead of General Elections 2024, foreign capital inflow and global cues.
