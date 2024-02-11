Week Ahead: Inflation data, Q3 results, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts expect consolidation phase in markets to continue in the near-term, but expect that decisive break above 22,150 in Nifty and 47,000 in banking could only fuel the fresh momentum, upon stability in the banking index.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the first week of the month including the ongoing October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), domestic macroeconomic data, crude oil prices, foreign capital inflow, along with global cues.
