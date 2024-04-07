Week Ahead: Inflation data, Q4 results, crude oil prices, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts expect Nifty 50 to be in a consolidation phase with a prevailing bullish bias around 22,500. Experts advise traders to continue with ‘buy on dips’ approach until Nifty 50 breaks 22,200.
After a positive start to the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the second week of April 2024 brings in several key corporate and macroeconomic data releases, which will keep investors on their toes. The first set of January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), domestic macroeconomic data, corporate announcements, crude oil prices, foreign capital outflow, and global cues are the main stock market triggers that will guide market direction this week.
