Week Ahead: Inflation data, Q4 Results, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts warn against long positions and expect the negative sentiment to continue in the near-term. However, despite the current volatility, a potential buying opportunity exists if Nifty can hold above its previous low of 21,777.
India's financial markets have absorbed volatility ahead of the high stakes' Lok Sabha elections results 2024 which has led to massive crash in equities and debt so far this month. D-Street suffered one blow after another last week over massive outflows by foreign investors and the significant rise in the market's volatility index. Majority of the analysts say that weak sentiments will likely continue till the election results in the absence of any major positive triggers.
