In the third week of May, investors will keenly eye the ongoing the January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign fund outflows, crude oil prices, and global cues.

The sell-off in certain major stocks in response to their earnings contributed to the downward pressure as the week unfolded. Ultimately, both Nifty 50 and Sensex closed near their lowest points for the week at 22,055.20 and 72,664.47 respectively. Major sectors such as financials, energy, and metals recorded significant losses, while FMCG, automotive, and IT sectors demonstrated resilience, mitigating the overall impact.

‘’The market's decline can be largely attributed to the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the general elections, particularly following the third phase of voting, which witnessed a decrease in voter turnout compared to 2019,'' said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd.

Additionally, factors such as continued selling by foreign investors, the delay in a US interest rate cut, muted fourth-quarter earnings, and a substantial increase in the India VIX, which increased by nearly 26 per cent this week, have all contributed to the market's decline, according to the market analyst.

"Throughout the week, markets largely exhibited a downward trend, signalling an emerging pattern where investors are opting to sell during rallies. This inclination stems from the domestic market's premium valuation and concerns surrounding the elections due to a lower voter turnout. Despite Q4 domestic earnings largely meeting expectations, there's a noticeable moderation in the overall earnings landscape,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Overall, analysts expect the negative tone to continue for Nifty 50. Despite the current volatility and downward pressure, a potential buying opportunity exists if Nifty can hold above its previous low of 21,777. Experts advise traders to restrict long positions in FMCG and auto that exhibit strength amid volatility.

Here are the key triggers for stock markets in the coming week: Domestic macroeconomic data Investors will also keenly eye macroeconomic data this week as India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation or retail inflation rate along with wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation for April 2024 are also scheduled to be released this week.

Food inflation is expected to decrease for the second consecutive month, dropping to 7.2 per cent from 7.7 per cent in March. Core inflation, a measure tracked by the RBI that includes gasoline and diesel, is likely to decrease further to 3.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent in March, as per the analyst.

Q4 Results Domestically, the next batch of Q4 earnings reports will drive stock-specific movements. DLF, Zomato, Apollo Tyres, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Technologies, India Energy Exchange (IEX), Shree Cements, GAIL, JSW Steel, RVNL are some of the big names in the list.

6 new IPOs, 11 listings to hit D-Street In the mainboard segment, Go Digit IPO will open for subscription on May 15. In the SME segment, Mandeep Auto Industries IPO, Veritaas Advertising IPO and Indian Emulsifier IPO will open for bidding May 13. Quest Laboratories IPO will open on May 15, while Rulka Electricals IPO will open on May 16.

Among the ongoing issues, Energy Mission Machineries IPO will close on May 13. Premier Roadlines IPO, Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO, and Piotex Industries IPO will close for bidding on May 14. ABS Marine Services IPO will close on May 15.

On May 15, shares of Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited will get listed on NSE SME, and shares of TGIF Agribusiness Limited will debut on BSE SME. On May 16, shares of Energy Mission Machineries will debut on NSE SME. On May 17, shares of Piotex Industries and Aztec Fluids & Machinery will get listed on BSE SME, while shares of Premier Roadlines will debut on NSE SME.

FII Activity The selling pressure on Indian equities due to bulk selling by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) last week, created a bloodbath on D-Street. FIIs have been on a selling spree in Indian markets with the total outflows nearing ₹25,000 crore in May 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There have been some key reasons behind the recent aggressive selling by foreign investors. The rise in US bond yields, robust US dollar and a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve have triggered massive outflows from India.

‘’This selling pressure overshadowed a strong performance in global markets, keeping domestic indices under pressure throughout the week. FII outflows were significant, exceeding ₹22,000 crore last week. While DIIs did buy Indian stocks to the tune of ₹17,000 crore, their buying wasn't enough to offset the selling by FIIs,'' said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

In the coming week, focus will be on the US producer price index (PPI) and consumer price index (CPI) figures. Additionally, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be a key event to watch. China's industrial production data and Japan's GDP figures round out the important releases for the week.

‘’Despite the negative local sentiment, the strength observed in global markets, particularly in the US, has been instrumental in curbing the pace of decline. It is essential for investors to closely monitor both global market performance and local factors for market cues,'' said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Oil Prices Crude oil prices have become resistant to geopolitical risks, however, the higher-for-longer US interest rates and stronger dollar are hurting the trajectory of crude oil prices. Comments from US central bank officials indicated higher-for-longer interest rates, which could hinder demand from the world's largest crude consumers.

On Friday, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said that it was unclear whether the monetary policy in the world's largest crude oil consumer was tight enough to bring down inflation to the US Federal Reserve's two per cent target.

Corporate Action In the third week of May, several private-sector companies along with other banks and PSUs including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Zinc, Coforge, Godrej Consumer Products, among others are trading ex-dividend. Some stocks are also trading ex-split and ex-bonus in the coming week such as Canara Bank and others. Check full list here

Technical View On the technical front, the Nifty 50 index has approached its lower trading range after a recent correction from its record high. Since the beginning of 2024, the index has exhibited a sideways consolidation pattern.

The outlook suggests a continuation of the negative tone in the Nifty, following its breakout from the rising channel on the daily chart. Attention is now focused on the 21,800 level as a crucial reference point for the index, with a potential break signaling a move towards the 21,200-21,400 range, according to Religare Broking.

Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart agreed. ‘’A successful defense of 21,777 level could trigger a recovery. On the upside, the 22,200-22,400 zone presents a potential resistance area. If Nifty can overcome this hurdle, a short-covering rally might ensue. Conversely, a breach below 21,777 could lead to further selling pressure, pushing the index towards 21,550 and even 21,200,'' said Meena.

The Bank Nifty index experienced a sharp decline after failing to surpass the psychological barrier of 50,000. Currently, it finds itself hovering near its crucial 100-day moving average (DMA) at around 47,200. If the index can maintain this support level, a potential rebound is in sight.

‘’However, a breakdown below 47,200 level could exacerbate selling pressure, dragging the index down to 46,600 and potentially even 46,200,'' added Santosh Meena.

