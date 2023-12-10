Week Ahead: Inflation data, US Fed policy, FII mood among key market triggers as Nifty 50 tests 21,500 this week
Analysts expect markets to remain range bound over policy decisions by global banks, but believe that the sentiment will strengthen as the short-term technical outlook continues to be in favor of bulls -who eye Nifty 50 at the 21,500-mark.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the second week of December including domestic macroeconomic data, policy decisions by global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, along with foreign capital inflow and global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started