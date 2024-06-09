Week Ahead: Inflation data, US Fed policy, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 eyes 23,500 this week
Market analysts expect that election-related volatility is over, and Nifty 50 may now move towards 23,400-23,500 levels on the upside if 23,000 is not broken.
Indian stock markets witnessed a roller coaster ride with the onset of June 2024 as frontline indices swung sharply in both directions due to the exit polls predictions and the surprise outcome of the Lok Sabha election results 2024.
