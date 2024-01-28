Week Ahead: Interim Budget 2024, US Fed Policy, Q3 results, auto sales among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the prevailing earnings season and the scheduled Interim Budget presentation on February 1, but expect that Nifty 50 will rebound to 21,500 only upon stability in the banking index.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the last week of the month including the ongoing October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), Interim Budget 2024, US Federal Reserve policy verdict, foreign capital inflow, along with other domestic and global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started