Week Ahead: IPO action, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 tests 22,000 this week
Analysts expect that markets may consolidate in near term but the short-term technical outlook continues to be in favor of bulls -who eye Nifty 50 at the 22,000-mark, after the benchmark seized its lifetime-high level last week.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the third week of December including the domestic macroeconomic indicators, primary market action, foreign capital inflow, crude oil prices, and global cues.
