Week Ahead: Macro data, BoE, China policy verdicts, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, market analysts expect that the tone is likely to remain positive in this truncated week as volatility related to election jitters has significantly gone down. Nifty 50 may move towards 23,600 or 24,000 on the upside if it breaches 23,500 level.
The Indian stock market is likely to witness a consolidative-to-positive movement this truncated week in the absence of any major triggers. The Indian stock market will remain shut on Monday June 17 due a public holiday on the occasion of Bakri Id. However, investors will keenly eye any Union Budget-related or government policy announcements which may result in stock-specific action. Domestic and global macroeconomic indicators, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, central bank policy verdicts, corporate announcements and global cues will drive market movement in the third week of June.
