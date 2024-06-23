Week Ahead: Macro data, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty eyes 24,000 this week
The market sentiment is likely to remain positive over Budget-related updates. The GST Council announcements are likely to bring in stock-specific action, according to analysts.
Indian markets have approached the middle of the year with a roller-coaster movement in the first six months of 2024. The Union Budget in July is likely to trigger the next big movement after the recent Lok Sabha election showdown.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started