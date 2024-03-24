Week Ahead: Macro data, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled expiry of March month derivatives contracts, and expect Nifty 50 to be in the range of 21,750-22,350 in the upcoming holiday-shortened week.
With the upcoming closing of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), investors will eye several stock market triggers in the last week of March. Government announcements on fiscal closing, domestic macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and global cues are the main factors that will drive market movement.
