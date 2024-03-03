Week Ahead: Macro data, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 eyes 22,600 this week
Overall, analysts expect sentiment to remain positive with the current momentum, but claim that Nifty 50 must surpass the 22,400 mark to trigger a new rally and propel towards 22,600.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the first week of the March including domestic and global macroeconomic data, political developments ahead of General Elections 2024, crude oil prices, foreign capital inflow, along with global cues.
