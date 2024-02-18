Week Ahead: Macro data, FII mood, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 eyes 22,150+ this week
Overall, analysts maintain a positive yet cautious stance as Nifty 50 is set to retest its record high level, but there could be bouts of intra-day volatility. A possible breakout attempt for Nifty 50 above 22,150 could lead to an uptrend to inch towards 22,500+.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the third week of the month including domestic macroeconomic data, US Federal Reserve minutes-of-the-meeting, crude oil prices, foreign capital inflow, along with global cues.
