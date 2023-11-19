Week Ahead: Macro data, IPO action, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts believe that global trends will largely dictate the market direction this week. Nifty 50 is likely to take support net positive foreign capital inflow along with sharp decline in oil prices and moderation of US bond yields.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in November's fourth week including domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and global market cues including US bond yields, crude oil prices, and performance in US markets.
