Week Ahead: Macro data, IPO action, FII mood, global cues among key market triggers this week10 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Going forward, the last week of September awaits a buzzing primary market with as many as 16 new public issues to be rolled out for bidding. However, analysts reckon that bears will maintain their dominance and markets could remain under pressure in the near term given the global concerns.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the last week of the month including domestic and global macroeconomic indicators, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, and more.
