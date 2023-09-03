Week Ahead: PMI data, crude oil prices, global cues among key market triggers in coming week11 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:14 AM IST
Going forward, a buzzing week awaits the primary market with four new public issues to be rolled out for bidding, along with four listings across mainboard and SME segments. Analysts say that in the absence of any major triggers from the domestic market, sentiments will be driven by global cues.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the coming week including foreign fund inflow, S&P global services purchasing manager's index (PMI) data, crude oil prices, global cues, and more.
