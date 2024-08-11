Week Ahead: Q1 Results, India’s CPI data, dividends announcement, Hindenburg report, IPO among key market triggers

Week Ahead: Major corporations are set to unveil Q1 earnings, potentially swaying market sentiment. Meanwhile, key economic indicators from India and China loom large. With IPOs in the pipeline and dividend announcements on the horizon, investors brace for impact.

Shivangini
Published11 Aug 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Trade Now
Week Ahead: Q1 Results, India's CPI data, dividends announcement, Saraswati Saree Depot's IPO among key market triggers
Week Ahead: Q1 Results, India’s CPI data, dividends announcement, Saraswati Saree Depot’s IPO among key market triggers

The financial markets are gearing up for a busy week ahead, with several key companies set to release their first-quarter earnings reports. Industry leaders such as Godrej Industries Ltd., Hero Motorcorp Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. are among those expected to report, potentially influencing market sentiment.

The recent allegations by Hindenburg Research against the chairperson of India's market regulator, Madhabi Puri Buch, could potentially cast a shadow over market sentiment. The U.S.-based short-seller's report, released on Saturday, claims that Buch previously held investments in offshore funds also utilized by the Adani Group, a claim she has vehemently denied.

In the primary market, activity is expected to be relatively quiet, with nine small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPOs) and five new listings scheduled.

Also Read | Hindenburg-Adani Case LIVE: ‘Character assassination’- Sebi chief on allegations

On the global front, investors will be closely watching China's interest rates and economic activity data. The People's Bank of China's decision last month to unexpectedly cut its key rate has left analysts speculating about future moves. Most experts anticipate a return to a more predictable approach this time, with rates likely to remain unchanged.

Also Read | Hindenburg alleges Sebi chief owned stake in offshore firms linked to Adanis

Here are the key triggers for stock markets in the coming week:

Q1 results this week

Several other notable companies are slated to release their Q1 earnings this week, including Muthoot Finance Ltd., Nazara Technologies Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Housing and Urban Development Corp., and Indian Railway Finance Corp.

India's Consumer Price Index data

Domestic economic indicators will also be in focus, with India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) set to be released on August 12. Economists are forecasting a figure of 3.65%, down from the previous 5.08%. Additionally, India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, due on August 14, is expected to come in at 2.39%, lower than the previous 3.36%.

Also Read | Coal India, ICICI Bank, others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Upcoming IPOs

The primary market will see some action with Saraswati Saree Depot's IPO opening next week. The company has set its issue price in the range of 152-160 per share, offering a combination of fresh shares and an offer-for-sale component.

Corporate action

Several companies, including ICICI Bank Ltd., NHPC Ltd., and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, have announced upcoming record dates for dividend payments.

As these events unfold, market participants will be closely monitoring their potential impact on various sectors and the overall economic landscape.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 08:55 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWeek Ahead: Q1 Results, India’s CPI data, dividends announcement, Hindenburg report, IPO among key market triggers

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,847.000.00
    Chennai
    70,847.000.00
    Delhi
    70,987.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,892.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue