Week Ahead: Q2 results, inflation data, global cues among key market triggers next week
The week will be crucial from the domestic and technical point of view as investors have shifted their focus to the Q2FY24 results. Overall, analysts expect the market to remain range-bound on volatility due to global triggers.
Investors will eye a host of investors in the second week of October - brimming with several key events that will guide market direction, including the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) results, macroeconomic data, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, and global cues.
