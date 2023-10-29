Week Ahead: Q2 Results, PMI data, auto sales, US Fed Policy, global cues among key market triggers this week
The week will be crucial from the domestic and technical point of view as investors will closely eye the ongoing Q2FY24 results along with key domestic and global events. D-Street estimates that some resolution is needed between the ongoing Israel-Hamas war for the markets to remain buoyant.
Stepping into the new month, investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in November's first week including the ongoing second quarter results of current fiscal (Q2FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and key decisions from global central banks.
