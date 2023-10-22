Week Ahead: Q2 Results, US bond yields, other global cues among key market triggers this week
The upcoming holiday-shortened week will be crucial as markets may remain volatile on global cues and the scheduled expiry of October month derivatives contracts. Participants will closely track Q2FY24 results, Israel-Hamas conflict, along with the activity of foreign investors.
Investors will eye a host of triggers in the last week of October- brimming with several key events that will guide market direction, including the next set of July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) results, macroeconomic data, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, and other global cues amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
