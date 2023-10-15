Week Ahead: Q2 Results, WPI-based inflation, RBI MPC Minutes, crude oil prices among key market triggers this week
The week will be crucial from the domestic and technical point of view as investors will closely eye the ongoing Q2FY24 results. Analysts expect the market to remain range-bound as participants will take further cues from crude oil prices, Israel-Hamas conflict, and macroeconomic data.
Investors will eye a host of investors in the third week of October - brimming with several key events that will guide market direction, including the next set of July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) results, macroeconomic data, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, and other global cues amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
