Week Ahead: Q3 results, Ayodhya event, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled expiry of January month derivatives contracts and the prevailing earnings season, but expect Nifty 50 to remain range bound with bias on the negative side in the upcoming holiday-shortened week.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the third week of the year including the ongoing October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), impact of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, domestic cues, macroeconomic indicators, policy verdicts of global central banks, foreign capital inflow, and global cues.
