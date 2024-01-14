Week Ahead: Q3 Results, FII inflows, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 tests 22,000 this week
Markets can see stock-specific action as investors will eye corporate results this week. Nifty 50 is likely to test the 22,000-mark, however, the prevailing underperformance of banking could keep the momentum in check, said analysts.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the second week of the year including the ongoing October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), domestic cues, macroeconomic indicators, primary market action, foreign capital inflow, crude oil prices, and stock-specific action.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started