Week Ahead: Q4 Results, F&O expiry, Lok Sabha elections, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts expect Nifty 50 to move toward the 23,150-23,400 range soon. However, markets may still witness some volatility this week due to the scheduled expiry of May month derivatives contracts.
Indian stock markets broke out of their sideways consolidation and have caught a broader bull run led by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and foreign fund inflows ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha election results due on June 4, 2024. In the last week of May, investors will keenly eye the final batch of the January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), election voter turnout, domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, and global cues.
