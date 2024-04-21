Week Ahead: Q4 Results, Iran-Israel conflict, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts expect volatility to continue over quarterly results and said that Nifty 50 needs to have sustainability at 22,300 before it can move to recovery.
As April fast draws to a close, investors will keenly eye several stock market triggers in the fourth week of the month with the ongoing January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, developments around general elections 2024, impact of the Israel-Iran conflict, crude oil prices, US bond yields, and global cues.
