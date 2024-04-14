Week Ahead: Q4 Results, macro data, Israel-Iran conflict, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts expect Nifty 50 is likely to go for a further dip but support lies around the 22,350-mark. They added that bulls will heave a sigh of relief only above the 22,800-mark.
It will be a busy week for investors in the third week of April amid geopolitical headwinds and the onset of the general election fever back home. Several stock market triggers including the January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), general elections 2024, the Israel-Iran conflict, domestic and global economic macroeconomic data, crude oil prices, and global cues are likely to keep investors on their toes and will guide market direction this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started