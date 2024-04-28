Week Ahead: Q4 Results, US Fed Policy, Auto sales, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect volatility to continue over the ongoing quarterly results and said that Nifty 50 has a robust robust support in the range of 22,200-22,300. They added that traders should focus on stock-specific action.
The first month of the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25) is drawing to a close this week with the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome. The month of May will also begin this week which will set the tone of the upcoming high-stakes general elections 2024. Investors will eye several stock market triggers this week including the January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), auto sales numbers, domestic and global macroeconomic data, US Fed interest rate decision, Israel-Iran conflict, crude oil prices, and global cues.
