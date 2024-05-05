Week Ahead: Q4FY24 Results, FII activity, macro data, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect volatility to continue over quarterly results despite the ongoing uptrend in markets. Nifty 50's resistance is expected in the 22,750-22,900 zone in case of further upward movement.
Indian stock markets closed first month of the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on a volatile note after witnessing both record-high levels along with unexpected crashes. Analysts say that the volatility has returned despite the onset of the pre-election rally. In the second week of May, investors will keenly eye the ongoing the January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, crude oil prices, and global cues.
