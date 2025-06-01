Week Ahead: RBI policy, auto sales, FII flow, US tariffs, global cues among key triggers for Indian stock market

The Indian stock market logged a second consecutive week of consolidation, but also a third straight monthly gain, supported by steady institutional inflows and earnings momentum despite geopolitical and trade concerns.

Next, investors will monitor key market triggers in the first week of the new month. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), global tariff announcements, monthly auto sales, foreign capital flow, macroeconomic data, and global market cues will dictate the market direction.

Indian stock market trends Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed volatility through the week and settled at 81,451.01 and 24,750.70, respectively. The frontline indices shed 0.4 per cent during the week and overall, wavered early in May following a flare-up in tensions with Pakistan but rebounded after both nations agreed to a ceasefire.

"Despite the weekly downturn, both benchmark indices remained comfortably above their key moving averages, signaling resilience in the broader market trend," said Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group.

Government data released post-market hours on Friday revealed that India's growth pace slowed to 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), below FY24 levels. The momentum picked up in the January-March quarter of FY25 to 7.4 per cent.

"The domestic economic indicators are favourable, like a better monsoon forecast, a benign inflation trajectory, and pleasant Q4 GDP growth, which may protect the downside. The positive macroeconomic scripts can boost investor sentiments, but stability in the broader market will be contingent on strong earnings growth and receding trade tensions," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

This week, the primary market will witness more action, with some new initial public offerings (IPO) and listings slated across the mainboard and small and medium enterprises (SME) segments. The week will be critical from the domestic and technical points of view. Investors will track domestic macroeconomic data, geopolitical events, along with policy outcomes.

Here are the key triggers for stock markets in the coming week:



RBI MPC Meeting, Monthly auto sales Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the outcome of the RBI’s MPC meeting scheduled for Friday, June 6, 2025. The central bank’s stance on the near-term interest rate trajectory, especially amid mixed macroeconomic signals, will be critical in shaping the market direction.

Additionally, with the new month beginning, participants will track high-frequency data, including auto sales numbers and other economic indicators. Analysts say the market is pricing in a 25 bps rate cut, which will improve the outlook for rate-sensitive sectors.

IPO Action: 1 new issue, 2 listings to hit D-Street No new mainboard IPOs will open for subscription this week, In the SME segment, one new issue will open for bidding. Among listings, shares of Leela Hotels (Schloss Bangalore Limited) and Aegis Vopak Terminals will debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on June 2, 2025.



FII Activity The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the cash market, offloading approximately ₹418 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained robustly bullish, injecting a substantial ₹33,144 crore into the cash market, providing critical support to the indices.

“The change in FII strategy in India, which began in April, continues in May. FIIs were continuous sellers in India in the first three months of this year. The big selling began in January ( ₹78,027 crore) when the dollar index peaked at 111 in mid-January,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

Thereafter, the intensity of selling declined. FIIs turned buyers in April with a buy figure of ₹4,243 crore. In May up to 30th, FIIs bought equity for ₹18,082 crore through the exchanges. Global macros like declining dollar, slowing US and Chinese economies and domestic macros like high GDP growth and declining inflation and interest rates are the factors driving FII inflows into India.

“FIIs have been buyers in autos, components, telecom and financials in the first half of May. India’s better-than- expected GDP growth in Q4 FY25 at 7.4 per cent is an indicator that growth is rebounding and this can lead to revival of corporate earnings in FY26. FIIs are likely to continue their investment in India. However, at higher levels, they might sell since valuations are getting stretched,” he added.

Global Cues Last week, concerns surrounding rising US bond yields, trade tensions between the US and the European Union (EU), and the ongoing legal battle over US tariffs weighed on market sentiment, limiting the scope for any meaningful recovery.

Investor sentiment was tempered by renewed uncertainty surrounding US trade policy, after the temporary reinstatement of Trump-era tariffs—following their brief removal—introduced volatility in global markets.

Globally, developments in the US bond market and any updates regarding ongoing trade negotiations will continue to influence investor sentiment. Investors will keenly watch out for any movement in the US dollar, US bond yields, the impact of US trade and tariff-related announcements, and crude oil prices.

"A fair share of trade tensions with the temporary pause and the subsequent reinstatement of Trump's reciprocal trade policies reiterate that the global market may contend with macroeconomic concerns, which may continue to create ripple effects in the emerging markets," said Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments Ltd.

Technical View Technically, the Nifty 50 index is expected to soon make a directional move. A strong close above 25,200 could rekindle bullish momentum. Read full technical analysis here