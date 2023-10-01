Week Ahead: RBI Policy, Auto sales, Q2 updates, global cues among key market triggers this week
Going forward, a buzzing week awaits markets as investors eye the RBI MPC decision and Q2 updates. Analysts expect markets to trade in a broader range in the holiday-shortened week, with the tone likely to remain bearish until Nifty breaches the 19,750-mark.
Stepping into the new month, investors will eye a host of investors in the first week of October - brimming with several key events that will guide market direction, including the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), second quarter (July-September) results of current fiscal (Q2FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic indicators, auto sales figures, foreign fund inflow, crude oil prices, and global cues.
