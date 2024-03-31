Week Ahead: RBI Policy, auto sales, Q4 updates, global cues among key market triggers in first week of FY25
In the first week of the new fiscal, analysts expect volatility to remain high with the scheduled MPC’s policy meet. The momentum will largely depend on the Nifty 50's alignment and the banking index.
Indian stock market will step into the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Monday, April 1, after closing fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) on a bullish note, driven by strong macroeconomic indicators, robust corporate growth earnings, and resilient recoveries in the last 12 months.
