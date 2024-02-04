Week Ahead: RBI Policy, Q3 Results, macro data, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect volatility to remain high due to the prevailing earnings season and the RBI policy verdict, but expect that Nifty 50 can mark the next leg of the up move towards 22,500 if it sustains above 22,150.
Investors will eye several stock market triggers in the first week of the month including the ongoing October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), foreign capital inflow, along with other domestic and global cues.
