Week Ahead: RBI Policy, state assembly election results, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week
Overall, analysts expect some volatility over state assembly election results, however, the short-term technical outlook for benchmark indices continues to be in favor of the bulls.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in the first week of December including the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), state election results, foreign capital inflow, and global market cues.
