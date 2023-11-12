Week Ahead: Samvat 2080 kicks in today! Inflation data, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week
Samvat 2080 Special: Analysts believe that markets will witness an upward trajectory with rotational buying, if the Nifty 50 holds over 19,200 in the upcoming holiday-shortened week.
Investors will eye a host of stock market triggers in November's third week including the last set of the second quarter results of current fiscal (Q2FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital inflow, and global market cues.
