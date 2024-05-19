Week Ahead: US Fed chair speech, Q4 results, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers next week
Analysts expect the volatile tone to continue for Nifty 50 ahead of the election results. Experts advise traders to adjust their positions and maintain a ‘buy on dips’ strategy.
As the high-stakes' Lok Sabha election results approaches closer, the volatility in the stock market is weighing on investor's sentiments, both domestically and across borders. Foreign outflow from Indian equities continues unabated amid the rising India VIX index and uncertainty of the election outcome.
