Week Ahead: US Fed Policy, FPI inflows, crude oil prices, global cues among key market triggers this week
Analysts expect markets to be volatile this week with Nifty 50's likely further slide till 21,500. However, if the index holds above 22,500, then there are chances of an up move.
After a difficult weak of bloodbath on D-Street, investors will shift their focus to global cues and central banks around the world in the coming week for anticipated rate cut timelines. Several triggers such foreign capital inflow, crude oil prices, US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome, and global cues will decide market movement in the third week of March.
