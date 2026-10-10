Week Ahead: US inflation data, major bank earnings to drive Wall Street

US consumer price inflation data will be a key focus for Wall Street in the week ahead as investors assess the Federal Reserve’s next policy move and the possibility of another interest rate hike in December.

The September Consumer Price Index (CPI), scheduled for release on Wednesday, is among the most closely watched inflation indicators ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting at the end of October.

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The report will provide investors with fresh insight into price pressures following recent weak labour market data and comments from several Fed policymakers suggesting that the central bank could afford to pause before raising rates again.

The Fed raised interest rates last month for the first time since 2023 in an effort to contain inflation, making upcoming economic data particularly important for financial markets.

PPI, retail sales and industrial production Apart from the CPI report, investors will track several other economic releases to assess the strength of the US economy.

September Producer Price Index (PPI) data and retail sales figures are expected to provide further insight into inflationary pressures and consumer spending.

Industrial production data for September, scheduled for Friday, will offer additional information on the performance of the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

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Together, these reports could influence expectations for the Fed’s interest rate trajectory and determine the direction of US stocks and bond yields.

Major US banks to report earnings Corporate earnings will also remain in focus, with six of the largest US banks scheduled to announce their quarterly results during the week.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are set to report earnings on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America will release their results on Wednesday.

Investors will examine the banks’ earnings, lending activity and outlook for the financial sector amid uncertainty over interest rates and economic growth.

Other major companies scheduled to report results include healthcare groups Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group, along with asset manager BlackRock.

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Wall Street ends higher US stocks closed higher on Friday, extending their gains for the week despite mixed movements across other financial markets.

The S&P 500 advanced 46.18 points, or 0.6%, to close at 7,811.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 423.31 points, or 0.8%, to finish at 51,654.95, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 172.83 points, or 0.6%, to 27,366.17.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 88.82 points, or 1.2%. The Dow rose 477.99 points, or 0.9%, while the Nasdaq advanced 175.31 points, or 0.6%.

Brent crude prices edged higher on Friday after recovering from an earlier decline.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 5.24% following several fluctuations during the session.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.