Week Ahead: Wall Street braces for inflation data, big bank earnings and Middle East developments

The week ahead is expected to be a crucial one for Wall Street investors as markets prepare for key inflation data, second-quarter earnings reports from major US banks and fresh updates on global geopolitical developments.

Investors will closely track the latest consumer and wholesale inflation figures as they assess the future direction of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The data will provide important clues about whether inflationary pressures are easing and how policymakers may approach interest rates in the coming months.

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Adding to the focus on monetary policy, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is scheduled to deliver his semiannual monetary policy testimony before the US Congress. Investors will be watching his comments for signals on the central bank’s outlook for inflation, economic growth and potential rate decisions.

The economic calendar will also include important indicators such as retail sales, industrial production data and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which provides insights into economic conditions across different regions of the United States.

On the corporate front, market participants will closely examine second-quarter earnings from some of the biggest names in American business. Results from major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, are expected to offer insights into the health of the US banking sector and broader economic trends.

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Investors will also focus on earnings from global technology companies, including video streaming giant Netflix and semiconductor major Taiwan Semiconductor, as they evaluate consumer demand, artificial intelligence growth and the outlook for the technology sector.

Beyond economic and corporate developments, Wall Street will remain alert to rising tensions in the Middle East. Escalating military exchanges between Iran and the United States have raised concerns over potential disruptions to energy markets and global trade.

US forces carried out a third strike on Iran within a week on Saturday, following which Tehran launched retaliatory attacks targeting at least five Arab countries. Iran also announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” increasing concerns over a possible impact on global oil supplies.

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US Economic Calendar July 13 (Monday): A meeting between European Cental Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled.

July 14 (Tuesday): Separate reports on NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism for June and Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June will be released.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to present monetary policy report to US House Financial Services Committee.

July 15 (Wednesday): Separate reports on Empire State Manufacturing Survey for July, Producer Price Index (PPI) for June, personal consumption for June, and US Federal Reserve Beige Book will be issued.

Kevin Warsh to present Monetary Policy Report to US Senate Banking Committee.

July 16 (Thursday): Separate data on retail sales for June, Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for July, jobless claims for the week ended July 11, NAHB Housing Market Index for July, and pending home sales for June will be declared.

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July 17 (Friday): Separate reports on Housing Starts for June, industrial production for June, and Michigan Prelim Consumer Survey for July will be released.

Earnings Following companies are scheduled to declare their quarter results in the week ahead – JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Bank of New York Mellon, United Airlines, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Netflix, Regions Financial, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

US Stock Market Last Week US stocks edged higher on Friday as Wall Street demonstrated that its massive appetite for winners of the artificial intelligence boom remains far from satisfied. The modest gains reflected a broader market sentiment that continues to find support from investor enthusiasm surrounding generative technology and its leading players.

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The S&P 500 rose 31.75 points, or 0.4%, to 7,575.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.60 points, or 0.3%, to 52,637.01. The Nasdaq composite rose 74.72 points, or 0.3%, to 26,281.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.74 points, or 0.5%, to 2,977.81.

For the week, the S&P 500 is up 92.15 points, or 1.2%. The Dow is down 263.06 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq is up 448.93 points, or 1.7%.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.