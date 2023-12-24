Indian market pauses after seven weeks of unstoppable rally
19 Nifty 50 constituents close the week in positive territory; Britannia Industries led the pack with a 5% rally, followed by Nestle India, TCS, Coal India, Cipla, and HUL, all recording gains between 2% and 4%.
Following seven consecutive weeks of an unstoppable rally, Indian benchmark indices saw a little pause last week but maintained their position comfortably above crucial levels. Despite experiencing the worst intraday drop in nine months on Wednesday (December 19), the indices swiftly rebounded, reflecting robust market momentum.
