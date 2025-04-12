Stock market this week: Bulls charge and bears retreat – top gainers and losers in focus

Top News 1. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a comprehensive framework for Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) through a recent circular, aiming to strengthen the alternative investment ecosystem in India. This initiative is part of SEBI’s broader strategy to facilitate innovation and attract diverse investor participation in the Indian capital markets. SIFs are designed to cater to niche investment strategies and sectors such as social ventures, infrastructure, and other specific economic segments. The new framework outlines eligibility criteria, governance norms, compliance requirements, and disclosure obligations for entities operating as SIFs. It also emphasizes transparency, risk management, and investor protection. By setting clear guidelines, SEBI seeks to ensure operational efficiency while minimizing regulatory arbitrage. This move is expected to enhance investor confidence and channel long-term capital into under-served and high-impact sectors, aligning with national priorities like infrastructure development, sustainability, and financial inclusion. The framework will also foster responsible investment practices in India.

2. India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 10.8 billion, reaching a record high of USD 676.26 billion for the week ending April 4, 2025, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This significant rise reflects strong inflows from foreign investments, robust export performance, and the Reserve Bank’s strategic interventions in the currency market. The increase in reserves strengthens India’s external financial stability, enhances its ability to manage currency volatility, and provides a crucial buffer against global economic uncertainties. The growth in Forex reserves also reinforces investor confidence and supports India’s macroeconomic resilience.

3. Groww Asset Management Company (AMC) and Kotak AMC have recently introduced new fund offers (NFOs) to cater to diverse investment preferences. Groww AMC launched the Groww Nifty 500 Momentum 50 ETF Fund of Fund (FoF), an open-ended scheme that invests in the Groww Nifty 500 Momentum 50 ETF. This ETF tracks the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index, comprising 50 high-momentum stocks from the Nifty 500 universe. The NFO opened on April 3, 2025, and is set to close on April 17, 2025.

4. Kotak AMC introduced two NFOs: the Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund and the Kotak Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund. The Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund is an open-ended equity scheme focusing on companies engaged in energy and related sectors, aiming to capitalize on India's growing energy demand. Its NFO period is from April 3 to April 17, 2025. The Kotak Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund seeks to replicate the Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index by investing in the top 10 large-cap companies with equal weighting. This NFO is open from April 7 to April 21, 2025.

