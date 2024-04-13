Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to NMDC, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to NMDC, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 12, 2024.

Large cap fund net inflow hitting a 21-month high of 2,127.79 crore.

Top News

  • The RBI's MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% as on 5th April 24.
  • Large-cap funds experienced the highest inflows of FY24, totaling 2,128 crore.
  • Tata AMC and Bandhan AMC has launched the NFOs for Tata Nifty Auto,Tata Nifty 500 Multicap India Manufacturing, Tata Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, Tata Nifty Financial Service, Tata Nifty 500 Multicap Infrastructure, Tata Nifty Realty, and Bandhan Innovation. The Tata NFOs closes on 22nd April 2024 and Bandhan NFO closes 24th April 2024.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

