Stock market this week: Top gainers soar, while losers tumble – who made the biggest moves?

Top News 1) The Reserve Bank of India's ₹40,000 crore open market operation (OMO) auction on Thursday witnessed robust participation, with total bids reaching ₹81,015 crore. Banks and primary dealers actively sought longer-tenure bonds, which were offered at favorable prices. The 7.23% GS 2039 bond, auctioned at 105.7 compared to its market price of 103.8, attracted the highest demand. Meanwhile, the 7.37% GS 2028 bond was auctioned close to its market price of 104.1. Experts noted that softening bond yields and favorable pricing contributed to the strong response.

2) The rupee opened 20 paise higher at 85.48 against the dollar on April 17, supported by positive domestic economic data and steady foreign fund inflows. This marked the fourth consecutive session of appreciation. Analysts attribute the gain to improving investor sentiment and a softer dollar index, which traded at 99.488. The rupee is expected to remain within the 85.45–85.75 range during the day, according to market experts.

3) Kotak Asset Management Company and Nippon India Asset Management Company have introduced new fund offerings (NFOs) aimed at providing investors with diversified index-based investment opportunities. Kotak AMC launched the Kotak Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Growth Direct Plan, focusing on the top 10 Nifty companies with equal weight allocation. Nippon AMC rolled out two new index funds—Nippon India Nifty 500 Quality 50 Index Growth Direct Plan and Nippon India Nifty 500 Low Volatility 50 Index Growth Direct Plan—designed to track quality and low volatility segments of the Nifty 500 index. These offerings provide investors broader exposure to different market strategies.



4) The stock market rallied sharply over the past four sessions, rebounding from earlier losses triggered by Trump's tariffs. Following the announcement of a 90-day tariff pause, investor sentiment turned positive, fueling a broad-based rally. The Nifty 50 surged 1,450 points, climbing from 22,399 to 23,851, marking a weekly gain of 4.48% — its strongest since February 5, 2021. On Thursday alone, it jumped 414 points (1.77%). The BSE Sensex also gained nearly 1,700 points, rising from 73,847 to 78,553 over the same period.

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted