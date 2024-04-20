Weekend Wrap: From Indus Towers to Linde India top market movers this week
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 19, 2024.
Top News
- SIP inflows jumped 35% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹19,271 crore in March 2024 compared to inflows of ₹14,276 crore in March 2023.
- Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 5,583 crore in March 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹23.49 lakh crore.
- India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) reserves rose for the seventh straight week to hit a record high of $648.56 as of 5th April 2024.
