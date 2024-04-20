Active Stocks
Weekend Wrap: From Indus Towers to Linde India top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended April 19, 2024.

Investor adoption of SIPs continued to rise, with monthly net inflows touching approximately ₹19,300 crore in March 2024. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
Investor adoption of SIPs continued to rise, with monthly net inflows touching approximately 19,300 crore in March 2024. (MINT_PRINT)

Top News

  • SIP inflows jumped 35% on Y-o-Y basis to 19,271 crore in March 2024 compared to inflows of 14,276 crore in March 2023.
  • Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 5,583 crore in March 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at 23.49 lakh crore.
  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) reserves rose for the seventh straight week to hit a record high of $648.56 as of 5th April 2024.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 20 Apr 2024, 10:54 AM IST
